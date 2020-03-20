NEW DELHI: As the four convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case were hanged at 5.30 a.m. on Friday in Tihar Jail, a new chapter was added to the books of the largest complex of prisons in South Asia.

This was the first time that four convicts were hanged here in one go. It though was the second incident when four executions were carried out in the country since Independence. First time it happened in Pune on October 25, 1983 when Rajendra Jakkal, Dilip Sutar, Shantaram Jagtap and Munawar Shah were hanged at the Yerwada central jail for the murder of 10 people between January 1976 to March 1977.

Jakkal, Sutar and Jagtap were students of Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya while Shah was their friend studying in a commerce college. Pawan Jallad, who comes from a family of hangmen, executed the hanging of Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta at Tihar jail.

The Director General of Tihar Jail, Sandeep Goel, Inspector General Rajkumar Sharma, Jail No. 3 Superintendent Sunil and legal officers didn't come out of the jail premises since Wednesday. After the hanging was executed, Pawan Jallad was sent back to Meerut amid tight security. (IANS)

