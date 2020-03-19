With each passing day, the threat of coronavirus is growing across the world. After the declaration of the disease as pandemic it had triggered even more panic among the citizens. Spread is quite faster in the countries like India where the global exposure is more.

As the positive cases are increasing in India, government is trying to take all possible measures to create awareness and stop the further spread. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India has issued the official helpline numbers.

Check here for the dedicated helpline numbers of all States and Union Territories

Central Helpline Number for corona-virus: - +91-11-23978046

Name Of The State                           Helpline Numbers

1. Andhra Pradesh                                 0866-2410978
2. Arunachal Pradesh                           9436055743
3. Assam                                               6913347770
4. Bihar                                                       104
5. Chhattisgarh                                           104
6. Goa                                                         104
7. Gujarat                                                   104
8. Haryana                                             8558893911
9. Himachal Pradesh                                   104

10. Jharkhand                                               104
11. Karnataka                                             104
12. Kerala                                         0471-2552056
13. Madhya Pradesh                             0755-2527177
14. Maharashtra                                   020-26127394
15. Manipur                                         3852411668
16. Meghalaya                                             108
17. Mizoram                                               102
18. Nagaland                                       7005539653
19. Odisha                                           9439994859
20. Punjab                                                   104
21. Rajasthan                                     0141-2225624
22. Sikkim                                                   104
23. Tamil Nadu                                   044-29510500
24. Telangana                                               104
25. Tripura                                           0381-2315879
26. Uttarakhand                                           104
27. Uttar Pradesh                                 18001805145
28. West Bengal                             1800313444222, 03323412600

Name of Union Territory (UT)               Helpline Numbers

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands               03192-232102
2. Chandigarh                                             9779558282
3. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and                           104
    Daman and Diu
4. Delhi                                                       011-22307145
5. Jammu & Kashmir                           01912520982, 0194-2440283
6. Ladakh                                                     01982256462
7. Lakshadweep                                                   104
8. Puducherry                                                       104

