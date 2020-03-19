With each passing day, the threat of coronavirus is growing across the world. After the declaration of the disease as pandemic it had triggered even more panic among the citizens. Spread is quite faster in the countries like India where the global exposure is more.



As the positive cases are increasing in India, government is trying to take all possible measures to create awareness and stop the further spread. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India has issued the official helpline numbers.



Check here for the dedicated helpline numbers of all States and Union Territories

Central Helpline Number for corona-virus: - +91-11-23978046



Name Of The State Helpline Numbers



1. Andhra Pradesh 0866-2410978

2. Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743

3. Assam 6913347770

4. Bihar 104

5. Chhattisgarh 104

6. Goa 104

7. Gujarat 104

8. Haryana 8558893911

9. Himachal Pradesh 104

10. Jharkhand 104

11. Karnataka 104

12. Kerala 0471-2552056

13. Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177

14. Maharashtra 020-26127394

15. Manipur 3852411668

16. Meghalaya 108

17. Mizoram 102

18. Nagaland 7005539653

19. Odisha 9439994859

20. Punjab 104

21. Rajasthan 0141-2225624

22. Sikkim 104

23. Tamil Nadu 044-29510500

24. Telangana 104

25. Tripura 0381-2315879

26. Uttarakhand 104

27. Uttar Pradesh 18001805145

28. West Bengal 1800313444222, 03323412600



Name of Union Territory (UT) Helpline Numbers



1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands 03192-232102

2. Chandigarh 9779558282

3. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and 104

Daman and Diu

4. Delhi 011-22307145

5. Jammu & Kashmir 01912520982, 0194-2440283

6. Ladakh 01982256462

7. Lakshadweep 104

8. Puducherry 104

Also Read: India’s Very First COVID-19 Situation Dashboard