India has recorded it’s 4th coronavirus death in Punjab. Although the Count in India Is a Lot Lesser than the many other lesser affected countries, the Death’s of the few are mourned both by their families and by the Government.

The Person is identified as Baldev Singh. The man is said to have had a travel history to Germany. As of now the Total Number of confirmed cases within India has come up to 142, out of which over 15 people have been discharged, cured or migrated.

