HYDERABAD: With two fresh cases in Karnataka, one in Telangana and another one Kerala, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has reached the 125-mark, the Ministry of Health reported.



On Monday, One more positive case was reported where the person with a travel history from Scotland was reported in Telangana taking the count to four in the state.



The Union Health Ministry also said that fresh COVID-19 cases were also reported from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. It has also activated a toll-free 24x7 national helpline number, 1075, to address queries related to the infection.



The Indian government also imposed fresh travel bans, whereby it banned the entry of passengers from the European Union countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18.



Globally, the number of cases has hit 182,609, with 7,164 reported deaths across 157 countries.

