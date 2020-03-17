Hyderabad: After the two death cases of COVID-19 across the nation last week, India reported its third case in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning. The state has reported maximum cases of the highly contagious illness in India.

A 64-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Mumbai passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. According to reports, he had a travel history to Dubai.

A 79-year-old man's death from Kalaburgi, Karnataka was the first case reported in India. He died after returning from a month-long visit to Saudi Arabia in late February.

Second case was of a 68-year-old woman from Delhi. The woman was likely infected by her son, who traveled to Italy and Switzerland last month.

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has reached the 125-mark with 3 deaths.

