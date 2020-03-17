NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Tuesday issued a fresh travel advisory prohibiting travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia with immediate effect till March 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours (3 p.m.). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," said a government order. It however, added that this instruction was a "temporary measure" and will remain in force till March 31, following which it will be reviewed. Earlier, the government stopped issuing travel visas to India and urged Indians against visiting abroad in the forceable future, unless unavoidable. The deadly coronavirus has infected 125 people in India and killed three others. (IANS)

