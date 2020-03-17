Bengaluru: Two more persons, including a young woman tested positive for Coronavirus infection in Karnataka, state Health Minister B. Sriramulu said on Tuesday.



"We have 2 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10 in the state," said Sriramulu in a tweet.



A 20-year-old woman, who travelled from the UK (United Kingdom) has tested positive and another 60-year-old man, who came in contact with the 76-year-old deceased patient also tested positive.



"Both are admitted in the designated isolation hospitals in Bengaluru and at Kalaburagi in the state's northern region," added Sriramulu. (IANS)

