HYDERABAD: After Supreme Court dismissed the plea, of one of the convicts Mukesh Singh in 2012 Nirbhaya rape case seeking restoration of all his legal remedies and to take action against his former lawyer Vrinda Grover alleging that she had mislead him. Three convicts Pawan Gupta, Akshay Singh and Vinay Sharma have now moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a stay on the execution of their death sentence, which was scheduled at March 20, 5:30 am.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi court has issued a death warrant to all the four convicts Vinay, Akshay, Mukesh and Pawan, and set the date of hanging on March 20 at 5:30 am.

