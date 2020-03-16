By Amena Rasti

Originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, novel Coronavirus has claimed over 6,500 lives across the globe. As the numbers are increasing, the outbreak is triggering a huge panic among the citizens.



On daily basis several rumours and false claims about coronavirus cases and deaths are appearing online which in turn are being shared through various social media platforms. Misinformation and fake news on social media during such pandemic outbreaks can cost lives!



So, with an aim reduce panic and rumours about the affected cases and the fatality rate, a Mumbai-based software development company named Kiprosh, developed a dashboard about the Coronavirus outbreak in India. They have created an interface- covid19India, to serve real-time information across the nation as there is no single, central data source.



Kiprosh team is aggregating data from multiple sources including the MoHFW (Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare) official site. Then they are converting the information into analytics and further adding it to the dashboard where people can access statistics related to the Coronavirus outbreak across the country.

