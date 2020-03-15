NEW DELHI: Amid a controversy over the cremation of the 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi after being infected with the novel coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has begun working on framing guidelines for handling the bodies of those who die of the disease.

Though it is unlikely that coronavirus infection could spread from handling of a body, the guidelines are being drafted to dispel any misconception and raise awareness regarding spread of the disease from a deceased, a health ministry official said.

India reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the Union Health Ministry confirming the death of the woman who had tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease after coming in contact with her son who acquired the virus after travelling abroad recently. The first casualty was a 76-year-old man in Karnataka who died on March 10.

"Coronavirus infection is a respiratory disease which spreads through droplets and the probability of mortuary or disposal staff contracting the virus from the dead is unlikely as against in case of high-risk pathogens like Ebola and Nipah which have very high chances of spreading through direct contact with body-fluids of the deceased," the health ministry official said.