New Delhi: After the first coronavirus death of 76-year-old Karnataka man which was reported on Tuesday, India confirmed its second COVID-19 death in the national capital on Friday.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as 68-year-old woman who was the sixth case of coronavirus to be reported from the capital, and had other conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes.

Reportedly, she came in contact with her son who had contracted the virus after travelling to Switzerland and Italy last month.

While her son had not shown any symptoms of an infection initially, he reported to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7 with a fever and cough. Later, the whole family was screened and the mother and son were admitted to a hospital as they had the symptoms of COVID-19.

Since 9th March 2020, she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilator support. However, due to comorbid conditions, she died on 13th March, reports read.

Her death comes just two days after the first death which was reported on Tuesday of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi, Karnataka. According to reports, he died after returning from a month-long visit to Saudi Arabia.

The World Health Organization meanwhile said that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 5,000 people.

