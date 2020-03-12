NEW DELHI: Total number of novel Coronavirus cases reached 73 on Thursday in India, data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Of these 56 are Indian nationals and 17 are foreigners. The data took into account cases compiled till 11 a.m. on the day. Delhi has six cases all are Indians, while in Haryana there are 14 confirmed cases and the patients are foreign nationals. Kerala reported most cases, a total of 17.

Out of which three people have recovered earlier. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported most number of cases, at least 11 each. In Uttar Pradesh 10 patients are Indians and 1 is a foreigner. There are four cases in Karnataka, three in Rajasthan of which one patient is Indian National and two are foreigners. At least one confirmed case has been reported from Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Punjab each.

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported one confirmed case while Union Territory of Ladakh confirmed three cases. The World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 as global pandemic on Wednesday. The death toll of COVID-19 has crossed the 4,000 mark and confirmed cases globally have touched 1 lakh as per the reports. (IANS)

