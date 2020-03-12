CHENNAI: Asserting that he was not getting into politics for the sake of power, actor- turned- politician Rajinikanth on Thursday categorically said that he was not interested in the Chief Minister's post and that there was an urgent need for a change in the system in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media here at a press meet at 10.30 am on March 12, Rajinikanth clarified about his political entry. He said his party would compete for 2021 elections and also stated that that 60% of the seats in his party will be given to people under 50 years of age.

Rajinikanth expressed confidence that his party will definitely change the mindset of the people and will bring a big political revolution.

Speaking further, Rajinikanth said, "I'm now ready to get into politics, and I didn't come into politics for splitting of votes by just winning just 8 or 10 per cent votes, and if I lose in 2021 elections, I can't take a next chance," he said.

He even made it clear that 60- 65 per cent of party candidates will be qualified youngsters, and the rest 30 - 35 per cent will consist of honest politicians which includes bureaucrats, judges, police officers and social workers.

In a recent meeting with district Secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram, it was said that the actor -turned- politician had mooted the idea of keeping the party and government separate. On the other hand, his fans categorically asserted that Rajinikanth should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Also Read: Don’t Miss: Rajinikanth’s Real Adventurous Feat!