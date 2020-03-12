NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday, announced that It has decided to close schools, colleges and cinema halls in the national capital till March 31, as a preventive measure to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced this decision after meeting with LG Anil Baijal and top government officials. Delhi government has declared coronavirus an epidemic.

Delhi government has taken this decision as the number of people affected by corona in the country has reached 73, out of which six cases has been recorded in national capital, and is rapidly spreading in the country.

