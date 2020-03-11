New Delhi: With the outbreak of the deadliest novel Coronavirus infection which is claiming over thousands of lives, spreading to almost over 100 countries across the globe, the government of India has released a travel advisory and visa restrictions to a few countries which are badly hit by the virus.

The Bureau of Immigration of India has released an advisory which contains a list of travel and Visa restrictions related to COVID-19.

In supersession of all earlier advisories issued on this subject, the following advisories are issued for immediate implementation.

(i) All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain and issued on or before 11.3.2020 and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect.

(ii) All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and which have been issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India remain suspended .

(iii) Regular (sticker) visa/e-Visa granted to nationals of China, issued on or before 05.02.2020 suspended earlier continue to be suspended.

(iv) Regular (sticker) visas/e-Visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Spain on or after 01.02.2020 and who have not yet entered India stands suspended with immediate effect.

(v) All aforementioned restricted category of foreign nationals may not enter India from any Air, Land or Seaport ICPs. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from the nearest Indian embassy/consulate. Italian and South Korean nationals, who are granted fresh visa issued after 05.03.2020 should carry ‘tested negative for COVID-19’ medical certificate from designated laboratories of Italy and South Korea.

(vi) Indians and OCI card holders from Italy and South Korea should carry ‘tested negative for COVID-19’ medical certificate from designated laboratories of Italy and South Korea. OCI card holders of other countries are free from visa restrictions but shall need to undergo mandatory health check upon arrival in India.

(vii) Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid. They may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc of their visa or grant of any consular service if they choose to do so.

(viii) Holders of Diplomatic passports, Official passports, officials of UN and other international bodies and aircrew from above eight countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening on arrival is compulsory.

(ix) All foreign and Indian nationals entering into India from any port are required to furnish a pair of duly filled self-declaration forms (including personal particulars i.e. Phone number and address in India) and travel history to health officials and immigration officials at all arrival ports.

(x) These restrictions will remain in force till further orders.

