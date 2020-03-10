He urged everybody to take precautions and cooperate in preventing the spread of the infection.



Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said three positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bengaluru.



"Three positive cases from Bengaluru, Karnataka have been confirmed," said ICMR in a statement, a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare institution.



The state recorded its first positive case on Monday. All the four cases are now concentrated in Bengaluru.



A techie, his daughter, wife and his colleague are the confirmed positive cases in Bengaluru who are being monitored at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases at Hombegowda Nagar in the city.



The techie had returned to Bengaluru from USA via Dubai recently.



Meanwhile, Karnataka government suspended classes to all students up to fifth standard in Bengaluru.



"All primary classes in BBMP, Bengaluru Urban and rural district to be suspended and holidays for those children till further orders as decided in the meeting chaired by chief secretary," tweeted Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar.



Scheduled examinations for primary students have been cancelled with parents receiving late night and early morning messages from schools apprising the development.



With the latest government decision, classes have been cancelled for all students in the city from kindergarten to fifth standard.



The Karnataka government is releasing a media bulletin every day at 6 p.m. with the latest information on Coronavirus status in the state. (IANS)

