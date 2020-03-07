NEW DELHI:The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police is tightening its grip over suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain. The SIT is trying to identify the people who were in regular contact with Hussain on the day of violence.

Hussain is presently on seven-day police remand in connection with violent incidents in northeast Delhi on February 24-25. According to a Delhi Police crime branch source, a total of 15 people have been identified so far, to whom Hussain was contacting regularly. However, the motive of conversations has not been cleared so far.

An SIT source said: "The identified people include many relatives of Hussain about them he said that he was only warning them against going into the violence affected areas. However, the crime branch is not ready to accept his claims". It is expected that the SIT would summon these people on Monday by sending them legal notices.

The SIT is also expecting to get some vital information from Hussain in coming one or two days. Hussain is the main accused in Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma's killing during the violence. The SIT, however, has not received any big information in the case. (IANS)

