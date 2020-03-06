NEW DELHI: One more person on Friday tested positive for novel coronavirus or COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, taking the total number of cases in the country to 31.

"One suspected COVID-19 case has been confirmed as positive," said the Health Ministry. According to the Ministry the latest patient is a resident of Delhi. The person has travel history of Thailand and Malaysia. "The patient is stable and being monitored," said Ministry . Apart from this, the reported 30 cases include the previous three cases from Kerala, who have now cured and discharged from the hospital.

In addition,there are three positive cases from Delhi-NCR, of which two have travel history from Italy, and one has travel history of Iran. Six patients in Agra contacted the infection from the first Delhi patient allegedly during a birthday party. One confirmed case of the disease has been reported in Telangana. The infected person visited Dubai where he picked up the infection from a person from Singapore. The Ministry also said that all patients are stable and being closely monitored. (IANS)

