SBI has started to freeze accounts of holders who have not fulfilled their Know Your Customer (KYC) process at the bank. SBI has already sent many notices to their account holders about completing the KYC process.

The bank had started this process to avoid any inconveniences for future banking procedures. SBI has asked its customers to submit their KYC details attached to their accounts by Feb 28.

As the date has already passed SBI can start freezing accounts at any moment on any day. If you are an SBI Account holder, submit your KYC details at the earliest to avoid the freezing of accounts.

Here’s how you can submit your KYC Details.

You can visit the nearest branch of the bank and submit the documents that prove your identity and proof of address. Account-holders registered on Net banking can also get the submissions done online.

Below are the identity proofs and address proofs that SBI accepts for the KYC:

· Aadhaar Card

· Bank Passbook with photo

· Driving license : Electricity Bill

· Identity Card issued by India Post

· MNREGA CARD

· PAN Card

· Passport

· Pension pay order

· Ration Card

· Sale deed/ Lease agreement

· Telephone

· Voter ID