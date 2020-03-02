The Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi had put out a tweet stating that he is going to go off all forms of social media, namely Facebook, Twiter, Instagram and Youtube.
He has also said that he will keep everyone posted, and also mentioned that he will go on his social media free governance from Sunday.
Take a look at the tweet here:
Although he has mentioned the date of him leaving from social media platforms, he has not given any date, or spoken about when he will return to the platforms, or whether he even will return to the platform through his tenure as the PM of India.
