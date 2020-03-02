NEW DELHI: The central government released an official notification permitting airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to all the passengers.

According to the notification released, the Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when smartphone, laptop, tablet, e-reader, smartwatch or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode.

Speaking to the reporters on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told that Vistara airlines would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.

