KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in the city on a day-long visit, as opposition parties protested against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and raised 'Go Back' slogans outside the airport.

Shah was greeted by the West Bengal BJP leadership, led by state party president Dilip Ghosh.

Hundreds of protesters of the Left Front and Congress, holding black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside gate number 1 of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.