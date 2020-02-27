NEW DELHI: The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended Citizenship Amendment Act to rose to 34 on Thursday. Seven more fatalities have been recorded at three hospitals in the city.

Till Wednesday night, the total count of casualties had stood at 27, 25 of those at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

"Five more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, and one more death at LNJP Hospital. One fatality was reported at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 34," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department told a leading news agency.

One person was declared brought dead by doctors, while another had died during treatment at the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday.

Over 50 patients have been provided treatment at the LNJP Hospital since the violence broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi, hospital officials said. Over 200 people were injured in the violence that raged in the areas over the last few days.

Also Read | Judge Hearing Delhi Violence Case Transferred To Punjab & Haryana HC

Also Read | US Lawmakers Express Concern Over Delhi Violence