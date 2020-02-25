NEW DELHI: US First Lady Melania Trump attended a 'Happiness Class' at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh on Tuesday. She said that it will set a "healthy and positive" example for educators.

Excited students dressed in traditional attire welcomed Melania. The school was decked up with floral garlands and motifs to welcome the US First Lady. A student band welcomed the First Lady by playing bagpipes.

The children applied 'teeka' on her forehead. She was also handed over a bouquet after which she lit the ceremonial lamp.