NEW DELHI: US First Lady Melania Trump attended a 'Happiness Class' at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh on Tuesday. She said that it will set a "healthy and positive" example for educators.
Excited students dressed in traditional attire welcomed Melania. The school was decked up with floral garlands and motifs to welcome the US First Lady. A student band welcomed the First Lady by playing bagpipes.
The children applied 'teeka' on her forehead. She was also handed over a bouquet after which she lit the ceremonial lamp.
She took a tour of the school and visited a reading room as well as an activity room for kindergarten students. She also saw a yoga session and interacted with students.
Addressing the students, Melania thanked the administration for welcoming her. She said it is "very inspiring" that students begin their day by practising mindfulness and connecting with nature".
Kejriwal and Sisodia were to welcome Melania at the school and brief her about rationale behind introduction of the 'Happiness Classes' as well as the Delhi government's overall reform initiatives in the education sector but the US embassy had later communicated to the city administration that their names do not figure in the list of invitees for the event.
The 'Happiness Class' was started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018. As part of the programme, students are taught various activities, including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.
Also Read | Day 2: Modi, Trump Conclude Bilateral Talks At Hyderabad House