NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on day two of his visit to the country. Both the leaders made initial statements in briefly held press conference after the meeting. The signing of defence deals and at least five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on issues ranging from civil nuclear cooperation to natural gas and trade facilitation. One of the defence deals is the sale of military helicopters worth more than $3 billion to India is said to be in the offing.

The President reached the Hyderabad House after paying a visit at the Raj Ghat along with his wife Melania Trump. US First Lady Melania Trump meanwhile attended a ‘happiness curriculum’ session at a Delhi government school and interacted with the students and teachers there.

The deals mentioned by Trump will include procurement of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for USD 800 million from the US is also on the table.

Talking about defence and strategic ties between the two countries, Trump earlier said the US is looking forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. "We make the greatest weapons ever made: airplanes, missiles, rockets, ships. We make the best. And we're dealing now with India. But this includes advanced air defence systems and armed and unarmed aerial vehicles," Trump said in his speech at Ahmadabad yesterday.

"I am pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over USD 3 billion in the absolute finest, state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump said.

Tuesday's talks between Modi and Trump are likely to send across a clear message of growing congruence of interests between India and the US on major geopolitical developments in the region and beyond, particularly when China has been expanding its military and economic clout.

In their talks, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to focus on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, H1B, energy security, religious freedom, proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific, according to Indian and US officials.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said around five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security are expected to be finalised.

About economic ties, Trump said, "Over the course of my visit, Prime Minister Modi and I will also discuss our efforts to expand the economic ties between our two countries." "We will be making very, very major -- among the biggest ever made -- trade deals. We are in the early stages of discussion for an incredible trade agreement to reduce barriers of investment between the United States and India.

"I am optimistic that, working together, the Prime Minister and I can reach a fantastic deal that's good and even great for both of our countries," said Trump at the event in Motera stadium.

Last week, Kumar said India does not want to create "artificial deadlines". The US has been seeking greater access to India's huge poultry and dairy markets. However, India has some reservations over it.However, the talks between the two leaders are unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.

Prime Minister Modi would host a lunch for the US president following the talks. In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind. President Trump would depart from India later on Tuesday evening.

