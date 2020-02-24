Amid high security arrangements and massive decorations, Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium. Trump is also scheduled to take a brief halt of about 15 minutes at Sabarmati Ashram during his roadshow from International Airport here to the world's largest cricket stadium as the place was the epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's 13 years' stay there between 1917 and 1930.

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump, who has said that he is looking forward to being with the people of India, is on the final leg of his journey to Ahmedabad after a short scheduled stopover at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, according to the pool reporter travelling with him.

Air Force One spent 80 minutes at the base for refuelling on Sunday and continued the journey at 11:30 p.m. local time (4 a.m. Monday in India) and is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad at 11:40 a.m. Before leaving the White House, he told reporters, that he felt the two-day trip was not long enough, although it will be very exciting. He said, "I'm going to be there one night. That's not too much." But "it's going to be very exciting," he said. With the campaign for the November presidential election in full swing, he has a tight schedule. He said, "I look forward to being with the people of India. We're going to have many millions and millions of people."

He added, "I get along very well with the Prime Minister, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. He's a friend of mine. I committed to this trip a long time ago, and I look forward to going." About the the "Namaste Modi! a programme at Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium, he said, "I hear it's going to be a big event. Some people say the biggest event they've ever had in India. That's what the Prime Minister told me. This will be the biggest event they've ever had."

He had earlier tweeted, "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!" Trump who had last visited India in 2014 as a real estate businessman returns as President this time. The visit 19 days after his "acquittal " and his first foray abroad - is an attempt to revalidate his standings as a statesman admired by millions. Trump is probably more popular in India than in the US, if the Pew Research opinion poll that showed 56 per cent of Indians having confidence in him is to be taken as a measure of his popularity.