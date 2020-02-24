PATIALA: An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a microlight two-seater aircraft crashed here on Monday in the Army cantonment area. An NCC cadet was also injured in the incident.

A Pipistrel Virus SW 80 trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport, killing Wing Commander G S Cheema, an official spokesperson told a news agency.

Wing Commander Cheema was on deputation at an NCC unit here, he said. The injured NCC cadet was identified as Vipin Kumar Yadav of Mohindra College, Patiala.

An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Navy’s MiG-29K Aircraft Crashes In Goa, Pilot Ejects