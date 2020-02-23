NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will tour the Taj Mahal on the first day of their visit to India. From Ahmedabad, the Trumps will go to Agra and will spend at least two hours there.

According to reports, Trumps will stay in the 17th-century monument for one hour. Trump's aeroplane will land at Agra at 4.45 p.m. on Monday where he will be greeted by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel.

From the airport, Trump's convoy will move to hotel Amar Vilas and from here Trumps will ride battery operated Golf carts to the Taj Mahal at 5.15 p.m. They will enter the monument from the eastern gate and will get down at the forecourt of the building, right in front of the royal gate. They will enter into the Taj through its facade, the main gate and will see in full view for the first time the marble structure, one of the seven wonders of the world.

After entering into the main campus, Trumps will walk from the left side of the water channel and will sit at one of the marble benches installed in 1908 by Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of British India when he removed the wooden benches on the platform of the central tank and replaced them with the four Mughal-style marble benches. The bench was later known as Diana bench when she came visiting Agra in 1992 and got a solo picture of herself clicked.

Since then there has not been any head of state who has skipped a photo op on the same bench when visiting the monument with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop. Trump will also get his picture taken with his wife sitting on this bench, as a memory of the monument of love.

