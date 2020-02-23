Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who courted a big controversy by saying "CAA is just bad for India" at a tech event last month, begins his three-day India trip from Monday while US President Donald Trump has ensured that all the space across media outlets goes to him.

Trump's February 24-25 visit to India has taken the burden off Nadella's shoulders of being picked by the media for his controversial CAA statement that did not go down well with a large section of the country's population while BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi even trained guns at the corporate biggie. Calling it a "perfect example" of "how literate need to be educated," Lekhi had tweeted: "Precise reason for CAA to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?"

This outburst came after the Microsoft CEO spoke out against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at an event, saying: "I think what is happening is sad...It's just bad...I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant come to India and create the next unicorn in India or become the next CEO of Infosys." Microsoft promptly issued a fresh statement by Nadella, saying, "Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds. "I'm shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to find a prosperous startup or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large." The damage, however, was done.