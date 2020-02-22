SONBHADRA: In a massive finding, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has discovered gold deposits estimated to be around 3,000 tonnes and worth Rs 12 lakh crore in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. This is almost five times India's current reserve of gold.

The gold deposits were found in Son Pahadi and Hardi areas. Besides the yellow metal, some other minerals have also been found in the area.

District mining officer K K Rai said on Friday that the deposits in Son Pahadi are estimated to be around 2,943.26 tonnes, while that at Hardi block are around 646.16 kilogram. He added that auctioning of these blocks through e-tendering would start soon.

Work on finding gold reserves in Sonbhadra was started almost two decades back in 1992-93 by the GSI.

As per the World Gold Council, India currently has 626 tonnes of gold reserves. The new reserves are almost five times that amount and estimated to be worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore.

The British reportedly were the first to initiate the process of finding gold reserves in Sonbhadra region, which is more in the news for being a Naxalism-affected area.

Interestingly, Sonbhadra - the second largest district of Uttar Pradesh - is the only district in the country which shares its borders with four states -- Madhya Pradesh to the west, Chhattishgarh to the south, Jharkhand to the south-east and Bihar to the east.

Also Read | 31.5 kg Smuggled Gold Seized In AP, Telangana