NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said 1.3 billion Indians have disregarded apprehensions and "wholeheartedly" accepted recent critical judicial verdicts which were subjects of global discussion.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the International Judicial Conference 2020 – 'Judiciary and the Changing World' at the Supreme Court, Modi spoke about recent crucial judgements, in an apparent reference to path-breaking verdicts including in the politically-sensitive Ayodhya case.

The Prime Minister said no country or society in the world can claim to achieve holistic development without gender justice and referred to laws on transgenders, 'triple talaq' and on the rights of 'Divyang' (persons with disabilities).

He said the government has also taken steps to give rights to women in military service and in providing paid maternity leave for 26 weeks.

He also hailed the Indian judiciary for redefining environmental jurisprudence to strike a balance between development and ecological protection.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said India is a "melting pot of cultures" and has assimilated the cultures of Mughals, Dutch, Portuguese and English.

"Constitution has created a strong and independent judiciary and we have strived to keep this basic feature intact," the CJI said.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to apex court's judgements and said terrorists and corrupt people have "no right to privacy" and such persons should not be allowed to abuse the system.

