BENGALURU: A young woman on Thursday raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan at an event under the banner of "Save Constitution" in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who denounced her action and asserted "we are for India".

The woman, identified as Amulya Leona, asked people to shout with her "Pakistan Zindabad" thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering soon after Owaisi came on the stage.

A baffled Owaisi rushed to snatch the mike from her and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly.

Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais.