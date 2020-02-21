BENGALURU: A young woman on Thursday raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan at an event under the banner of "Save Constitution" in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who denounced her action and asserted "we are for India".
The woman, identified as Amulya Leona, asked people to shout with her "Pakistan Zindabad" thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering soon after Owaisi came on the stage.
A baffled Owaisi rushed to snatch the mike from her and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly.
Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais.
Owaisi, who addressed the gathering later, said he did not agree with the woman, whom he described as "so-called liberal" and asked all liberals to refrain from any events involving Muslims.
"Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India," the AIMIM MP said.
Meanwhile, BJP targeted the Congress over the incident, alleging the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were a "joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia."
The Congress too condemned the woman's conduct and demanded stern action.
JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha claimed Amulya was planted by some rival group to disrupt the event. The woman, he said, was not in the list of speakers and demanded that the police investigate the matter seriously.
