"Now time has come, we are told that we have sent our mothers and sisters in the front and were sitting covered in blanket...only our lionesses have come out and you are already sweating, understand what will happen if we come together. (We may be) 15 crore, but are heavy on 100 (crore), remember it," he is heard saying.

Pathan is said to be referring to the criticism against women, who are protesting against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

Hitting out at Pathan, the BJP's Karnataka unit said such threats do not work in new India.

However, Pathan has issued a statement to the media, saying he has been quoted out of context.

"I hereby wish to state that the media reports on TV channels showing my statement made in the public meeting at Gulbarga five days back have totally quoted me out of context," Pathan claimed on late Thursday evening.

"I wish to reiterate that I can never say anything intentionally or unintentionally that hurts the sentiments of any caste, community or gender. I am a proud Indian and respects the plurality of this country," he said.

While admitting that he has been angry like many Indians that the Centre is neglecting issues concerning CAA, NRC and NPA, the former MLA from Mumbai said, "Neither me nor my party supports anything that creates a divide between people on the basis of caste, creed and religion."

