CHENNAI: Three people working on the set of a Kamal Haasan film were killed when the crane they were sitting broke and crashed at EVP Film City at the suburban Nazrathpet. Nine others sustained injuries. The incident happened on Wednesday night.

Production house Lyca in a statement identified them as assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu.

According to reports, they were working on lighting for the shoot sitting in a box-like structure in the crane when the accident happened at 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

The trio was working for the film, Indian 2, which is directed by Shankar. It is a remake of the 1996 film Indian. Director Shankar and actor Kamal Haasan were not at the spot of the accident, reports suggest.

Actor Kamal Haasan later tweeted in Tamil that the accident was horrific and he lost three of his colleagues. He expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased.

He also added in another tweet that he has spoken to the doctors who are attending to the injured and hoped for their speedy recovery.

