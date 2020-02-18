NEW DELHI: Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday started a four-day sale on its international flights for a travel period from March 1 to September 30.

The airline said that total 2.5 lakh seats on international flights are available.

"The sale, effective from February 18, 2020 to February 21, 2020, will offer the customers an all-inclusive fare on international flights, starting at a nominal price of Rs 3499," a statement from the airline read.

