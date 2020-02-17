LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has asked students to lodge complaints of noise pollution at the emergency helpline 112.

This has been done in view of the board examination and the ongoing wedding season. Within 36 hours of the launch on February 15, the helpline has received as many as 835 complaint calls related to blaring loudspeakers and high-decibel DJ music disturbing students taking UP Board exams in the state. Lucknow, with 106 calls, topped the list of districts with the maximum number of complaints.

Asim Arun, Additional Director General of Police said that the response to the facility had been tremendous. "We got the maximum number of complaints of noise from loudspeakers and DJs from urban districts like Lucknow and Ghaziabad. Students have reported to us on Twitter and Facebook from across the state about the menace," he said. He also said that feedback of students had been taken for improvement of the service. Police response vehicles, fitted with automatic meters, have also responded well to check the level of noise. After a complaint is made, the vehicle takes 3-4 minutes to reach the spot. Of the 106 complaints reported from Lucknow, most were from trans-Gomti region. It was followed by Ghaziabad with 78 calls, Kanpur Nagar with 54, Allahabad with 52 and Agra with 38 calls relating to noise pollution. (IANS)

