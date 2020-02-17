MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out in the nine-storey GST Bhavan in Mazagon area here on Monday. However, there were no reports of any casualty.

The blaze erupted on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan around 12.30 pm, a civic official said. Thick smoke was seen emanating from the building after the fire.

"It is a level-4 (massive) fire. Sixteen fire engines have been deployed to douse the flames. Firefighting efforts are on. There is no report of any injury," he said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

The building was earlier known as the Sales Tax Bhavan. But, since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, it is now called the GST Bhavan.

Also Read | 4 Children Die As School Van Catches Fire

Also Read | Miracle! A Person Survives Even After Hit By A Truck