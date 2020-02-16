BENGALURU: Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges in Hubballi district were released after execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC.

The three students studying in a private engineering college in Hubballi were arrested on Saturday for raising pro- Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the ghastly terrorist attack that left scores of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir.

The students were released after they executed a bond under 169 CrPC, wherein they come back whenever they are summoned, Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner R Dilip told a news agency.

Section 169 of the CrPc is involved when the investigating officer is of the view that there was no sufficient evidence to produce an accused before a court for remand.

On the media reports about bail given to the Kashmiri boys, the police commissioner said they got confused.

He said the police were handling the matter sensitively because the case itself was sensitive with national ramification, which may lead to trial by media.

Also Read | Bengaluru School Sedition Case: Police Probe Intensifies

Also Read | Anti-CAA Activist Sharjeel Imam Arrested In Sedition Charges