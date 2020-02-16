NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday shared a video purportedly showing Jamia students being beaten up by police and said if no action is taken, the government's intentions would stand exposed.

She also accused the Home Minister and the Delhi Police of "lying" that Jamia students were not beaten up inside the library.

"Look at how Delhi Police is blindly assaulting students in the library. A boy is flashing his book but the policeman is continuing to attack him with batons," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Home Minister and Delhi Police lied when they said students were not beaten up in the library," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"If no action is taken even after watching this Jamia video, the government's intentions would stand exposed before the whole country," she said.