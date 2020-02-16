VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is firm on its decisions on the CAA and Article 370 despite pressure from all directions.

"Be it the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir or the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the country waited for decisions on these for years," he told a public meeting here during a day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

"These decisions were necessary for the interest of the nation. Despite pressure from all sides, we remain firm on these decisions and will continue to remain firm," Modi said.

Provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated by the government in August last year.

The prime minister's tough talk assumed significance in view of protests against the CAA in various parts of the country.

The PM also flagged off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link. It will be the first overnight privately-run train in the country to connect three Jyotirling pilgrimage centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

He also unveiled a 63-foot statue of the RSS ideologue -- the tallest statue of the leader in the country, and inaugurated a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital here.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were present on the occasion.

