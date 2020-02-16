KOLKATA: In an act that saved one's life, security personnel swiftly performed Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) after a passenger suddenly fell down complaining of chest pain at the Kolkata airport on Sunday.

According to officials, a passenger named J Roychowdhury scheduled to fly to Bagdogra by GoAir flight suddenly collapsed complaining of chest pain while standing at the entry gate of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inspector Partha Bose rushed to him and performed CPR with the help of another inspector Shampa Karmakar. Following that procedure, Chowdhury regained consciousness.

CPR is an emergency procedure and a useful life-saving technique which is conducted to restore blood circulation and breathing in a person who has suffered cardiac arrest. CPR uses chest compressions until emergency help arrives.

Watch the video here: