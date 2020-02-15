NAGPUR: At least four persons were killed and 12 others injured when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary container truck at Singori village in Nagpur district early on Saturday.

The private bus was carrying people, who were returning to Nagpur after attending a marriage function at Tirora in Gondia district.

"The mishap occurred around 5.30 am in Mouda taluka of Nagpur. Four passengers in the bus, including two women, were killed after their vehicle crashed into the container truck parked on the road. Twelve others suffered injuries," inspector of Mouda Police Station Madhukar Gite said.

While two victims died on the spot, two others were declared dead at a hospital.

Some of the injured were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur, while some others were taken to a hospital in neighbouring Bhandara district.

Also Read | Bridegroom Dies Due To Loud Music From Baraat

Also Read | Helmet-Less Techie Killed In Hyderabad Road Accident