NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

According to news agency IANS, Modi will be visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various projects. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the newly-built Vaidik Vigyan Kendra or the Centre for Vedic Sciences at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) along with several other projects, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency.

CM Kejriwal will swear-in at 10 a.m. along with his cabinet members for the third time. It is reported that an invite has been sent to the Prime Minister.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. New Delhi went on polls on December 8 and the results were out on February 14.

