KERALA: All the three patients from Kerala, who were infected with the novel Coronavirus in Kerala have fully recovered, said Kerala's Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. He even congratulated the health department for their victory against the deadly coronavirus.
Have a look at his tweet here:
All the three infected had returned to Kerala from Wuhan in China. They were medical students who were pursuing their graduation in Wuhan. They were undergoing treatment in the quarantine wards of Kerala health department after they got infected with the deadly virus. Now the by Central authorities have confirmed that all the three have completely recovered.
