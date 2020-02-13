BHOPAL: At least eight people were injured, with one critical, when a slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge (FOB) between two platforms at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning. The people injured were standing under the structure.

The mishap took place around 9 am when the slab of a ramp connecting the FOB between platform Nos. 2 and 3 collapsed at the station, West Central Railway, Jabalpur, Chief Public Relations Officer Priyanka Dixit said. One of them is critical and has been referred to the government-run Hamidia Hospital here, she added, while two were discharged after treatment.

The others were undergoing treatment at the private Chirayu Hospital here, Dixit said.

The Bhopal railway division has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a tweet, said he was saddened over the tragedy, and directed the local administration to provide all assistance to the injured persons.

Also Read | Neighbours Rescue Many In Bhajanpura House Collapse, Toll 5