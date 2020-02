NEW DELHI: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) caught a passenger named Mr Murad Alam who was carrying a high volume of foreign currency which amounted to Rs 45 lakhs approximately concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets and other eatable items kept inside his baggage at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday. The apprehended passenger was handed over to customs officials.

