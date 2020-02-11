NEW DELHI: With blue and white balloons, buntings and giant cutouts of their leader Arvind Kejriwal, AAP workers went into early celebration mode at their party headquarters on Tuesday as trends showed the party leading in 57 of 70 seats. The party won 3 seats.

The drumbeats of victory sounded loud and clear as hundreds of party workers danced to the words "Lage raho Kejriwal" set to tune.A stage was set up on the roof of the party office, decorated with balloons and flowers, from where Kejriwal is expected to address party workers after the final results are announced.

The chief minister was at the party office, following trends as the votes were counted -- the trends suggesting that the party would sweep the polls in keeping with its symbol, the broom -- but did not come out.

According to the Election Commission website, AAP convenor Kejriwal is leading in his New Delhi constituency. Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies. (PTI)

