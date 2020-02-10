NEW DELHI: Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed on the third day of the college annual cultural fest 'Reverie'. Over 100 students held a protest outside the gate of Gargi College on Monday.

The Delhi Police has said it has launched a probe into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage. Police said that they have not received any complaint with regard to the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said appropriate action will be taken in the matter. "We have not received a complaint in this regard yet. But we have began a sou-moto enquiry into the incident," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Students and teachers posted on social media about the incident. The #GargiCollege is trending on Twitter since Sunday.

As per their posts, during the college festival, 'Reverie', around 6:30 pm on February 6, groups of unruly, drunk men mobbed the entrances of the college and forced their way in.

The students alleged that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men allegedly entered.

"There was a complete lapse of security. The students were groped, molested and even assaulted by the men who all appeared to be in their mid-30s. The college had claimed to set up security but I don't think there must have been such an incident in any college campus across the country," a student said on condition of anonymity.

