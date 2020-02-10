HYDERABAD: Within 24 hours after the Chinese government said they are now taking steps to curb Coronavirus in China, 97 people in China along with two others died in other countries on Sunday, February 10.

According to the reports, with this 99 deaths the total number of deaths due to Coronavirus in China reached a total of 909, and with 40,235 confirmed cases. Along with that there are 300 other confirmed cases worldwide. China has officially announced that 27 foreigners have also been infected with the virus.

The death toll has increased by 15 per cent on a single Sunday in China. Doctors opined that Coronavirus deaths had increased as the majority of Chinese people returned to work after New Year's vacations.

