KOCHI: P Parameswaran, veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue, thinker and a prolific writer, died early Sunday at Ottappalam in Kerala.

The 93-year old founder-director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, established to promote "nationalist thoughts" among Keralites, breathed his last at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Palakkad district, Sangh Parivar sources said.

Parameswaran's body was brought and kept at the RSS headquarters in Kochi where hundreds of people, including leaders and workers of the Sangh Parivar and other political parties, paid their last respects.

It will be taken to Bharatiya Vichara Kendra Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening for the people there to pay their homage.

The cremation will be held on Monday afternoon at his native Muhamma in Alappuzha, Sangh leaders said.

A leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Parameswaran, who had worked with leaders including Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Sangh days, was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2004.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the host of leaders who condoled the death of Parameswaran, who was a senior most RSS "pracharak" (organiser).